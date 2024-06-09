Jumbo herd wreaks havoc in Andhra's Parvathipuram, Manyam districts

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A herd of seven wild elephants wreaked havoc by straying into human habitations in Garugubilli and Jiyyammavalasa mandals of agency area in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Saturday.

The jumbos entered into a rice mill located on the outskirts of Nandivanivalasa village in Garugubilli mandal and pulled down the stacked grain bags in search of food for over two hours. Later, the herd moved to Peda Kudama village and damaged a bullock cart in Jiyyammavalasa mandal on Saturday. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief when the farmer, who released the bullocks intime, escaped from the attack.

According to the sources, a herd consisting of eight elephants has been roaming in the Parvathipuram agency for the past few months. However, the male tusker called Hari moved to Odisha territory a few days ago. The remaining seven elephants have been straying in the Garugubilli, Jiyyammavalasa, Parvathi-puram, Komarada and Kurupam mandals in search of food. The forest officials and elephant trackers are trying to drive the elephants away.