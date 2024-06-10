Frequent changes in curriculum hit pupils & teachers alike: Academicians

VIJAYAWADA : With each change in State government, the school curriculum undergoes a transformation, leading to numerous challenges for both students and teachers. There are allegations that the new administration, keen on implementing its own reforms, often overlooks the mental well-being of the children.

The previous government, led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, introduced several reforms in the school education sector, but many teachers argue that these changes were largely ineffective and their grievances were not adequately addressed.

A significant number of teachers opposed the introduction of the Central Syllabus (CBSE) during Jagan’s tenure. The previous administration’s reforms included the implementation of English as the medium of instruction in government schools, the introduction of the CBSE syllabus, the IB syllabus, and Byju’s content. These initiatives faced substantial criticism, and now the question arises as to what steps the new government will take.

One of the most controversial reforms by the Jagan government was the removal of the Telugu language advocates who argued that children were losing touch with their mother tongue. Despite strong opposition, Jagan government maintained that parents desired an English medium education for their children. This initially impacted private schools, but they adapted quickly.

State President of the Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangam, criticised the removal of the Telugu medium and the introduction of the English medium, stating that it hindered students’ mental development. He noted that primary school students, in particular, experienced confusion as everything in their home and society was discussed in Telugu. According to the Right to Education Act, the Telugu medium should be retained in primary education. Srinivas suggested that transitioning to an English medium in higher classes would be more beneficial. He emphasised that if this policy were applied to all schools, including private and CBSE institutions, it would yield positive results.