‘No major poll violence in Prakasam district’

ONGOLE : District Election Officer (DEO) AS Dinesh Kumar thanked officials of all departments for ensuring that the entire poll process was completed peacefully in the district.

He lauded police and special armed forces for maintaining law and order across the district on the day of voting (May 13) and during counting of votes (June 4). He highlighted that no major incidents of violence were reported in all eight Assembly segments in the district. Pointing out that Prakasam ranked first with the highest voter turnout of 88.52%, he attributed the record polling to the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programmes.