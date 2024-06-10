Official machinery starts running as per Chandrababu Naidu’s expectations and targets in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Even before TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s assumption of office as Chief Minister, the official machinery has started functioning to meet his expectations and targets.

Apart from sidelining the controversial officials, and keeping a tab to prevent missing of crucial documents from some offices, the key department officials are preparing themselves for the reviews to be conducted by Naidu soon after assumption of office.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad is said to have passed instructions to the officials of several departments as per Naidu’s thinking.

While the Water Resources Department officials are preparing the fact sheet on the status of Polavaram project, the Chief Secretary is learnt to have asked the officials to prepare a report on the financial status of the State.

As Naidu is keen on developing Amaravati, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which almost became defunct in the past five years, has been activated and jungle clearance works have been taken up in the caoutak region, sources said.