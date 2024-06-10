YSRC supporter ‘ends life’ after losing money in betting

VIJAYAWADA : A YSRC leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a poultry farm located in Turpu Digavalli village of Nuzvid mandal on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Jaggavarapu Venu Gopal Reddy, husband of the Turpu Digavalli village sarpanch, and had been missing for the past three days after the election results were announced.

According to Nuzvid rural police, Venu Gopal Reddy had been working with the YSRC for the past six years, and his wife was elected as village sarpanch in the recent elections. After the elections, several people from Nuzvid, including his friends and family members, placed bets on the election results and entrusted the money to Venu Gopal Reddy.

Firmly believing that YSRC would form the State government again, he used the collected money and placed the same amount on bets with others. With the YSRC losing in the elections, Venu was forced to pay the betting amounts. Since he lost the money in the betting, he left his home to avoid pressure to repay the betting amounts to his friends and family members. Unable to bear the pressure, he died by suicide.

“Venu Gopal Reddy reportedly collected huge amounts from YSRC and TDP activists in the form of bets and placed the same amount on bets with others. He used the amount collected from them and lost it. Unable to bear the pressure, he might have taken the extreme step of committing suicide. The amount lost in the betting is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore,” said the police.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered and an investigation is ongoing