Chittoor farmers take up Kharif operations

CHITTOOR: Early rains have brought cheers to farmers in Chittoor, prompting them to start agricultural activities with renewed vigour. The district has been experiencing widespread rainfall since May, well ahead of the usual onset of the southwest monsoon. IMD reported an average rainfall of 61.7 mm in May alone, offering much-needed relief to the parched agricultural lands in Chittoor.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived ahead of schedule, resulting in an early commencement of rains. Typically, the district expects around 80 mm of rainfall in June. However, in the first week alone, the district has already recorded an impressive 75.4 mm of rainfall. The IMD has predicted even more rainfall in the coming weeks.

The district administration has set an ambitious target of cultivating 81,169 hectares during this Kharif. To support this effort, they have already distributed 38,655 quintals of groundnut seeds among the farmers. Groundnut is expected to be the primary crop this season, covering an extensive area of 55,681 hectares. The remaining land will be used for cultivating sugarcane, paddy, millets and vegetables.