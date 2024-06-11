Nellore Mayor, husband resign from YSRC

NELLORE: In a significant political development, Nellore Mayor Potluri Sravanthi and her husband Jayavardhan on Monday announced their resignation from the YSRC. The couple, known to be close associates of TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, cited harassment and humiliation as the reasons for their decision to quit the YSRC.

The Mayor and her husband had previously followed the Nellore Rural MLA when he left the YSRC, only to return to the party fold later. Now, they revealed their intention to work as the supporters of Kotamreddy once again.

Announcing their decision to quit the YSRC at a press conference, Sravanthi said, “We were coerced to join the YSRC. Though the YSRC prought pressure on us to criticise Kotamreddy, we never spoke a single word against him. We hope Kotamreddy will forgive our mistakes and accept us back into the party fold.”

The couple also accused YSRC leader Adala Prabhakara Reddy of intimidating them. “Adala threatened and harassed us to join the YSRC. We faced severe humiliation in the YSRC,” Jayavardhan alleged.

However, the YSRC leadership has not yet responded to the allegations of the Mayor and her husband.