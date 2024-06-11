Prakasam sesame farmers get IndGAP certificate

ONGOLE: Farmers of Prakasam district were awarded with IndGAP (India Good Agriculture Practices) certificate for producing best quality sesame seeds and internationally competitive yield to export it to around 140 countries across the world.

It is to be recalled that with the support of the district agriculture department, a group of 15 farmers from Sivaramapuram village (Tallur mandal) cultivated sesame oil seeds in around 14 hectares during the 2023-24 Rabi season. Following the suggestions and advice from agricultural department officials, they produced 150 quintals of seeds using natural farming methods.

Bengaluru-based Eureka Analytical Service Pvt Ltd collected the samples, tested the quality of the produce, and confirmed that the yield was of best quality. Based on this, the AP State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) has issued SCOPE Certificate which confirmed the quality of the sesame oil seeds produced by the Sivaramapuram village farmers.

In the market, the produce has a demand of Rs 12,000 per quintal and the farmers may bag income of around Rs 60,000 per hectare. The farmers have spent around Rs 12,000 per hectare to cultivate the seeds and were able to get a yield of 7 quintals per hectare.

The district agriculture department has set sesame oil seeds stock purchasers/Agri-startup companies to buy the stocks for the market price. In this connection, Agricultural department Joint Director S Srinivasa Rao along with the Natural Farming Programme DPM Subhashini, Tallur MAO Prasada Rao, and the farmers called on District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Saturday and informed them about their achievement. The Collector appreciated the farmers and handed over the IndGAP quality certificates to them.