Removal of YSR statue causes tension at Acharya Nagarjuna University

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed on the campus of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) when the authorities removed the YSR bronze statue on Monday. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the university to thwart any untoward incident.

TNSF leaders and student organisations reportedly staged a protest at the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, demanding the removal of statues of political leaders. Considering the demand of the employees, the varsity authorities removed the statue of YSR as per the directions of Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar.

The statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was unveiled by YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in 2019. Then some student organisations opposed the installation of statues of political leaders on the university premises.

The YSRC alleged that the TDP and its allied organisations were behind the removal of YSR statue. It may be noted that the YSR statue was also removed from the premises of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur on June 8.