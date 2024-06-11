TDP leader murdered; CI, SI sent to vacancy reserve

KURNOOL: In yet another instance of post-poll violence, a TDP leader was murdered and his brother was grievously injured in Veldurthi of Kurnool district late Sunday night. The political rivalry, which has been brewing between the TDP and the YSRC, has only become more pronounced after the recent Assembly election outcome.

Gowrinath Chowdary (35) and his brother Kalyan were returning home at Bommireddypalli village in Veldurthi mandal when their rivals allegedly attacked them. The assailants, who waylaid the duo, used sticks, knives and stones while attacking them, and then fled the spot.

The family members with the help of locals immediately shifted the victims to Kurnool Government General Hospital, but Gowrinath died on the way, and Kalyan is now undergoing treatment.

Learning about the incident, district SP G Krishnanath visited the village. The police beefed up security to prevent any retaliatory attacks since the YSRC and the TDP workers have been daggers drawn for quite some in the village.

Even before the police tightened security, furious TDP activists burnt two motorbikes and set fire to hay-stacks belonging to YSRC leaders in the village.