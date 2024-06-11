TDP leader murdered; CI, SI sent to vacancy reserve

KURNOOL: In yet another instance of post-poll violence, a TDP leader was murdered and his brother was grievously injured in Veldurthi of Kurnool district late Sunday night. The political rivalry, which has been brewing between the TDP and the YSRC, has only become more pronounced after the recent Assembly election outcome.
Gowrinath Chowdary (35) and his brother Kalyan were returning home at Bommireddypalli village in Veldurthi mandal when their rivals allegedly attacked them. The assailants, who waylaid the duo, used sticks, knives and stones while attacking them, and then fled the spot.
The family members with the help of locals immediately shifted the victims to Kurnool Government General Hospital, but Gowrinath died on the way, and Kalyan is now undergoing treatment.
Learning about the incident, district SP G Krishnanath visited the village. The police beefed up security to prevent any retaliatory attacks since the YSRC and the TDP workers have been daggers drawn for quite some in the village.
Even before the police tightened security, furious TDP activists burnt two motorbikes and set fire to hay-stacks belonging to YSRC leaders in the village.
Police said a case has been registered against Ramakrishna, Ramesh, Chinna Pamayya, Madhusudan Reddy, Chakrapani Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Padmanabha Reddy, Tejeswar Reddy, Chaitanya Reddy, former MLA Kangati Sridevi, Kangati Rammohan Reddy and a few others based on complaint by the victim’s father Ramanjaneyulu.
Taking the issue seriously, the SP ordered the immediate transfer of Veldurthi Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy to Vacancy Reserve. Kurnool police station Circle Inspector Madhusudana Rao and four town police station Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar have been posted in their places. According to police, a case has been registered against 16 people in connection with the murder.
Condemning the murder of Gowrinath, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the assailants were YSRC activists.
“YSRC leaders were killing people like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy killed his ‘Babai’. If the vicious politics does not stop, the consequences will be severe,” he warned. He assured all help to the victims from the TDP. He said there was no question of leaving the accused. “The NDA government will check YSRC attacks in the future and maintain peace in the village,” he said.