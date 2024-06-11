YSRC activist ‘abducted & tortured’ by TDP men in Palnadu, case booked

GUNTUR: TDP leaders allegedly abducted a YSRC activist, made him sit on his knees half-naked, and apologise to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s photo for making derogatory comments against him.

The incident came to light on Monday after a video went viral on social media. The YSRC activist was identified as Paleti Raj Kumar of Boppudi village in Palnadu district.

His wife Paleti Krishnaveni alleged that Raj Kumar was kidnapped by TDP leader Javvadi Kiran Kumar and his followers, who barged into their house on Sunday evening. They allegedly tortured Raj Kumar all night and shot a video, in which he was seen crying and apologising to the photos of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, and Lokesh on behalf of his wife and his entire family. It was stated that Krishnaveni and Raj Kumar worked for the TDP for a long time. In 2022, Krishnaveni made allegations of sexual harassment against a few TDP leaders and staged a protest at the party office. She also filed a police complaint against Lokesh and his IT team for making derogatory social media posts on her.

Later, she along with her husband quit the TDP and joined the YSRC. Residents of Pedavadlapudi village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, the couple actively participated in the election campaign against Lokesh. On the day of counting, when the trends showed that Lokesh was leading, the couple along with their children left the village, and went to Krishnaveni’s maternal house in Boppudi.

The TDP leaders reportedly launched a search for the couple, and found them in Boppudi. After abducting Raj Kumar, they allegedly tortured him all night, and abandoned him in agricultural fields at Edlapadu. Raj Kumar was found in an unconscious state, and shifted to a nearby hospital. Upon receiving a complaint from Raj Kumar and his family members, police registered a case and launched investigation.