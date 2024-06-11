YSRC attacks on TDP will not be tolerated: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued the bloodshed even after losing the elections. In a statement issued on Monday, Lokesh cautioned that there would be serious consequences if Jagan failed to stop murder politics. Accusing YSRC cadre of murdering TDP leader Gowrinath of Bommireddipalle in Kurnool district, the TDP general secretary said the accused would not be allowed to go scot-free. “We will check the YSRC attacks and maintain law and order effectively,” he added.