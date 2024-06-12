One BJP, three JSP MLAs in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet

VIJAYAWADA: Three MLAs from the Jana Sena Party and one from the BJP have found spot in Chandrababu Naidu’s 24-member Cabinet. The development came following a late-night meeting between Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. A day before Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony, the duo landed in Vijayawada and closeted with the CM-designate to finalise the number of Cabinet berths that the BJP will be allocated in the NDA government in the State.

BJP State president D Purandeswari, TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh and a host of other leaders welcomed the duo at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram on Tuesday.

Besides Naidu, legislators who are part of the State Cabinet include JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Kol lu Ravindra, Nadendla Manohar, P Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, NMD Farooq, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satya Prasad, K Pardasaradhi, Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy, G Ravi Kumar, Kandula Durgesh, Gummadu Sandhya Rani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharat, S Savitha, V Subhash, K Srinivas and M Ramprasad Reddy.