Andhra's Rayalaseema students shine, secure top five ranks in AP EAPCET-2024

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema students excelled in the AP EAPCET-2024 by securing five out of top 10 ranks in both Engineering and Agriculture streams.

Makineni Jishnu Sai of Guntur and Yellu Srishanth Reddy of Nizampet in Hyderabad, Telangana, bagged the first ranks in the Engineering & Pharmacy stream and Agriculture, Pharmacy & BSc Nursing division, respectively.

The results of the exam, which was conducted by JNTU Kakinada on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), were declared by Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao at a hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Stating that the exam was conducted to fill 1,66,012 seats in the MPC stream and 56,913 seats in the BiPC stream, Syamala Rao said that 75.51% of candidates in the Engineering and Pharmacy stream qualified, including 73.93% male and 77.65% female students.