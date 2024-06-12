Andhra's Rayalaseema students shine, secure top five ranks in AP EAPCET-2024

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema students excelled in the AP EAPCET-2024 by securing five out of top 10 ranks in both Engineering and Agriculture streams.
Makineni Jishnu Sai of Guntur and Yellu Srishanth Reddy of Nizampet in Hyderabad, Telangana, bagged the first ranks in the Engineering & Pharmacy stream and Agriculture, Pharmacy & BSc Nursing division, respectively.
The results of the exam, which was conducted by JNTU Kakinada on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), were declared by Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao at a hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Stating that the exam was conducted to fill 1,66,012 seats in the MPC stream and 56,913 seats in the BiPC stream, Syamala Rao said that 75.51% of candidates in the Engineering and Pharmacy stream qualified, including 73.93% male and 77.65% female students.
On the other hand, in the Agriculture, Pharmacy & BSc Nursing stream, 87.11% of candidates qualified which includes 87.98% male and 86.81% female students. Of the 3,62,851 registered candidates, 1,95,092 qualified for engineering stream and 70,352 qualified for agriculture stream. The ranks were awarded based on 25% weightage to the marks obtained in the group subjects in the qualifying examination and 75% weightage to the normalised marks obtained in EAPCET.