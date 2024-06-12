Three killed, 15 injured as vehicles collide on the Guntur highway

GUNTUR: As many as three persons were killed and 15 others injured in a collision involving three vehicles on the Vijayawada-Guntur highway at Pedakakani on Monday midnight in Guntur district.

The accident occurred when a car collided with a concrete mixer truck parked on the side of the highway. At the same time, a Tata Ace vehicle carrying workers also rammed into the truck.

According to the police, the car driver failed to notice the truck that had stopped for some repair work and rammed into it from behind. Due to the impact of the collision, the truck moved onto the middle of the road, and was hit by the Tata Ace carrying about 15 workers who were returning after decorating an event.

The impact killed the two occupants of the Tata Ace vehicle on the spot. The injured, including the three victims in the car, were shifted to Guntur GGH. The deceased were identified as K Rambabu (40), Teja (21) who died on the spot and D Madhu (25), who breathed his last while receiving treatment.

Guntur East constituency MLA Abdul Naseer visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the patients receiving treatment. He also instructed hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar to provide all required medical assistance to the patients without fail.