1:7 formula led to one Cabinet berth for BJP in Andhra Pradesh?

VIJAYAWADA: Though it was expected that the BJP would be given at least two or three Cabinet berths, it could get only one ministerial post much to the disappointment of party leaders. However, the choice of Y Satya Kumar did not come as a big surprise, the leaders said.

They said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu might have adopted 1:7 formula in allotment of Cabinet berths. As per the formula, with a strength of eight MLAs, the BJP got one Cabinet berth. The BJP had initially sought at least two Cabinet berths. There were reports that the BJP would even bargain for the third Cabinet berth, if JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was made Deputy Chief Minister.

Of the eight MLAs the BJP had won, there were at least five aspirants for Cabinet berths, including seniors and first-timers. Prominent among them were Y Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary (Vijayawada West), Kamineni Srinivas (Kaikaluru), P Vishnu Kumar Raju (Visakhapatnam North), C Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu), and Y Satya Kumar (Dharmavaram).

Vishnu and Srinivas won as BJP MLAs in 2014, while Adinarayana Reddy has a long political career in Congress, YSRC and TDP. Considering his seniority, he was expected to be among the top contenders.

On the other hand, Sujana Chowdary was a former TDP MP, and served as a Union minister in the NDA first term. He is considered close to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, and there were reports that his candidature would be certainly considered. Contrary to all the expectations, Satya Kumar was given the ministerial post.