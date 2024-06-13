Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Tirupati temple; calls for cleaning of corrupt system in State

TIRUPATI: A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday.

On his maiden visit to Tirumala, Naidu said there is a need to cleanse the system owing to the bad governance in the past five years and it should start with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh and other family members reached Tirumala on Wednesday night and had darshan on Thursday morning.

Speaking to media for the first time after taking oath, Naidu said the world's renowned religious place Tirumala has been turned into a hub of ganja, liquor and the promotion of other religions in the last five years.

"Posts (in the TTD Trust Board) have been given to people of their choice. Even the Lord Venkateswara was not and his deities were taken out of the temple for marriages,'' he alleged.