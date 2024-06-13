BJP reliant on TDP & YSRC equally: Vijayasai Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that the BJP needs the support of the YSRC as much as that of the TDP in the Parliament to pass Bills, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday clarified that they will extend issue-based support to the NDA.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi to highlight the spree of targetted attacks on the YSRC cadre in the State after the TDP came to power, Vijayasai Reddy pointed out, “While the TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the YSRC has 15 — four in the Lok Sabha and 11 in the Rajya Sabha. The difference is just one. Although the BJP holds majority of the seats among the NDA partners, it is dependent on the TDP. One should remember that the saffron party also has to rely on the YSRC as well for support to pass Bills in Rajya Sabha.”

Responding to questions regarding YSRC’s stance on various issues, including the Uniform Civil Code, the MP maintained that the party’s policy is to support the Centre only when the interests of the country or the State are at stake. “Wherever and whenever the State can be benefitted, support would be extended,” he explained. However, he was quick to add that their support cannot be considered as specific to the BJP or any other political party. “The YSRC is a patriotic party and we have to protect the people’s interests. Any issue with a bearing on the State and country will be supported by the YSRC,” he said.

YSRC will not back Uniform Civil Code, says Vijayasai

On the party’s stand on UCC, Vijayasai Reddy said, “While campaigning in Nellore, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear the party will not support UCC.”

Further, he accused the TDP for the attacks on the YSRC cadre and leaders. Vijayasai Reddy said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to such attacks before his government took charge so that he would not be blamed for it. “Even TDP leaders are of the view that it is Naidu who instigated the cadre to attack YSRC activists,” he alleged.

The YSRC has lodged a complaint with the President, Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the National Human Rights Commission over the attacks on the party cadre and leaders, Vijayasai Reddy said.