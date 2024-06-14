Andhra Pradesh: Two held for smuggling 107 red sanders logs worth Rs 18 lakh

ONGOLE: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel seized 107 red sanders logs worth around Rs 18 lakh in the international market and arrested two smugglers in the Chinthalapally forest range in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district. The sleuths also seized an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler from the accused.

On the directives of SP P Srinivas and under the supervision of DSP Chenchu Babu, teams led by Kadapa Sub-Control Reserve Inspector M Chiranjeevulu and RSI Naresh along with the Prakasam forest officials conducted a raid in the early hours of Wednesday and caught an auto-rickshaw and a bike on which the 107 red logs were being readied to transport Hyderabad for further sales.

Noticing the police, three of the five smugglers fled away from the spot. However, the police were able to nab two smugglers identified as Rajedra Kumar (41), a resident of Hayath Nagar in RangaReddy district and Vaasam Venkata Subbaiah (43) from Gadikota village in Giddalur mandal of Prakasam district

A case was filed in Tirupati on Wednesday and search is on to nab the remaining three smugglers who are at large.