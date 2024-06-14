Chandrababu Naidu asks civil service officers to introspect themselves

VIJAYAWADA : In his first meeting with IAS and IPS officers after assuming office at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made critical remarks and asked them to introspect on what they had done in the past five years.

Naidu made it clear that he will have to take some harsh decisions soon to bring all the systems back on track as almost all the departments in the State have become defunct.

The All India Service officers greeted Naidu after he assumed office. Thanking them, the Chief Ministers said, “Perhaps some officers who worked with me when I became the Chief Minister for the first time in 1995, might be here now. I assumed charge for the fourth time as the Chief Minister, and I have never experienced such a worse situation in the State as I am witnessing now. IAS, IPS and IFS are highly respectable positions as the officers are appointed without any connection to a particular State.”

Naidu asked the officers to introspect themselves how they discharged their duties in the last five years. The Chief Minister felt that he never thought that such great injustice is possible in the administration as a result of which all the systems have completely faded. “I am not talking about the injustice done to me. What is paining me hard is the great injustice done to the State, and I need to take some harsh decisions to bring the system back on track,” Naidu said, and informed them that he would soon talk to them.