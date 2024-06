TIRUMALA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the cleansing of governance will be started from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “I will ensure that only Govinda Nama (the chant of Govinda) is heard on the sacred hillock,’’ he said while speaking to mediapersons for the first time after assuming charge.

Naidu, who reached Tirumala on Wednesday night after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh.

In his maiden visit to Tirumala after becoming the Chief Minister, he paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He reached the temple through Vaikuntham Queue Complex, and was welcomed by TTD JEOs Veerabrahmam and Goutami, and CVSO Narasimha Kishore at the Mahadwaram. Later, temple priests gave him the traditional Isthikapal Swagatam amidst Vedic hymns and Mangala Vaidyam.

After offering prayers in the sanctum sanctorum, Naidu was presented with Sesha Vastram and Theertha Prasadams, and later given Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Naidu alleged that the previous dispensation had failed to protect the sanctity of Tirumala as it had become a hub of ganja, liquor and non-vegetarian items. The previous regime had even commercialised the TTD. Instead of focusing on crowd management, it imposed restrictions on devotees, and started erecting curtains on the roads.

“Officials are still in a state of hangover,” he said, in a veiled warning to them to mend their ways. He also found fault with the manner in which some persons were nominated to the posts in the TTD by the previous regime.