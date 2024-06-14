IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next 4 days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department Amaravati Centre stated on Wednesday that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three to four days.

According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Friday.

As per the APSDMA, light rains and scattered thunderstorms are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, ASR, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, and Satya Sai districts on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Friday.