No interim bail for ex-APBCL MD: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim bail to former managing director of AP Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) Vasudeva Reddy in a case registered against him by the Crime Investigation Department (APCID).

On June 6, the CID had registered a case against him following a complaint from Gadde Sivakrishna, a person from Kanchikacherla, stating that he had noticed the officer shifting important files and computer accessories belonging to the APBCL office in a car.

The CID registered a case under various sections for alleged destruction of evidence, theft, and criminal conspiracy and subsequently conducted searches at his residence in Hyderabad.

Vasudeva filed a petition seeking bail in the case. When the case came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Nyapathy Vijay, senior counsel and TDP legal cell president Posani Venkateswarlu said he would appear on behalf of the CID. He informed the court that the government had issued a GO appointing him as senior counsel and another advocate M Lakshminarayana as the CID special public prosecutor.

The CID counsel said important documents were seized from Vasudeva Reddy’s car. He added the probe agency found bills pertaining to purchase of 6kgs gold worth Rs 4 crore

Posani sought time to argue as the petition came up for hearing for the first time. At this juncture, Vasudeva Reddy’s counsel S Nagesh Reddy said they have filed a petition seeking interim bail and prayed the court to consider it.

Nagesh Reddy said the case was filed out of political vendetta as the petitioner had earlier lodged a complaint against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (who was the Opposition leader at the time).

Nagesh Reddy said the CID filed a case at 11.30 pm on the day of receiving the complaint and the very next day conducted searches at the residence of Vasudeva Reddy and his relatives with nearly 200 police men. The police could not find any incriminating evidence and had confiscated the laptops of the petitioner’s children, Nagesh Reddy said.

Nagesh Reddy said the sections under which the case was registered attract punishment under seven years and sought directions to the CID to act as per law and issue notices under Section 41 (A) of CrPC against the petitioner.

Intervening, Posani said cases have been registered against the petitioner under Sections 409, 467 and 471 also and they attract punishment of more than seven years and hence there was no need for issuing notices under Section 41 (A).

Nagesh Reddy argued that the complainant had not mentioned the car number in the complaint, but the investigating agency had mentioned the petitioner’s car number in the FIR. Similarly, while the complainant mentioned ‘unidentified persons’, the CID mentioned the name of the petitioner in the FIR, he pointed out. Nagesh Reddy further said the petitioner was in Delhi when the searches took place.

Posani said some important documents were seized from Vasudeva Reddy’s car and they have also recorded the statements of witnesses.

He said the CID found bills pertaining to the purchase of six kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore in 2023. Posani said they have also found the ID card of Vasudeva Reddy in the car and the same was placed before the Magistrate.

After hearing both sides, the court posted the matter for hearing on June 19. At this juncture, Nagesh Reddy sought grant of interim bail, apprehending arrest of the petitioner by the investigating agency. Nagesh Reddy said the court can impose any conditions and can even confiscate the passport of the petitioner.

Posani objected to grant of interim bail as it might impact the investigation. He informed the court that Vasudeva Reddy’s colleagues are still working in the Corporation and with their help, the petitioner can tamper with the evidence. The court took the objections raised by the CID and refused to grant interim bail and posted the matter for hearing on June 18.