SRM-AP University founder chancellor congratulates CM, hopes for growth

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP Founder Chancellor TR Paarivendhar and Pro-Chancellor P Sathyanarayanan met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and extended their congratulations on his fourth tenure as the head of the State government.

Naidu welcomed the institution leaders with the assurance and support for the university’s development and the provision of necessary facilities.

Stating that Naidu is a visionary leader with an ambitious dream to revitalise the governance, economy, and businesses in the capital city of Amaravati, Paarivendhar said that as the first educational institute to plant roots in Amaravati soil, they confidently look forward to the cordial support in developing SRM University-AP into a world-class university.

Sathyanarayanan congratulated the veteran leader on his political triumph and said, “With Naidu as an exemplary commander at the apex of the State, Andhra Pradesh is set to transcend the frontiers of socio-economic development. SRM University-AP as an academic university will flourish with the development of Andhra Pradesh.”

SRM University-AP was established in the year 2017 when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.