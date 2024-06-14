Three migrants from Andhra Pradesh killed in Kuwait fire accident

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 45 Indian citizens who were killed in a fire accident in a building in Kuwait on June 12, three are from Andhra Pradesh, a press release issued by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) stated on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Thamada Lokanadham from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, Molleti Satyanarayana from Khandavalli village in West Godavari district and Meesala Eeswarudu from Annavarappadu village in West Godavari district.
APNRTS, the nodal agency in matters pertaining to NRIs and migrants from Andhra Pradesh, has contacted the families to ascertain further information and collect details of the persons who will receive the mortal remains of the individuals from the airport on behalf of the family. APNRTS is coordinating with the AP Bhavan in New Delhi regarding the transportation of mortal remains from New Delhi to native places of the deceased migrants.
Further, the Ministry of External Affairs has also informed that the mortal remains will be airlifted from Kuwait to New Delhi through a special Air Force flight for further transportation to the native places of the deceased.
As per the latest available information, the mortal remains are expected to arrive at New Delhi by Friday afternoon and will be sent to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for onward transportation to Srikakulam and West Godavari districts.
Of the total 45 deceased migrants, it has been learnt that 23 are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from AP and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra1, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.