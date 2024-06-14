Three migrants from Andhra Pradesh killed in Kuwait fire accident

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs has also informed that the mortal remains will be airlifted from Kuwait to New Delhi through a special Air Force flight for further transportation to the native places of the deceased.

As per the latest available information, the mortal remains are expected to arrive at New Delhi by Friday afternoon and will be sent to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for onward transportation to Srikakulam and West Godavari districts.

Of the total 45 deceased migrants, it has been learnt that 23 are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from AP and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra1, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.