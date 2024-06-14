Two YSRC activists attacked in broad daylight at Vijayawada court

VIJAYAWADA: Two YSRC activists were attacked in broad daylight near the city court complex on Thursday. The injured were identified as Maddela Pawan and his brother Rajesh. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Suryaraopet police inspector Durga Rao said Pawan and Rajesh were on their way to the court, when they were chased by Korra Satti, Gaddem Ashok, Avala Sai and others in an auto. The accused attacked the duo with sticks and beer bottles. Having learnt about the attack, the family members of Pawan and Rajesh rushed to the hospital, and alleged that Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan and some local TDP leaders were behind the attack. They demanded that police arrest the accused immediately.

Based on a complaint lodged by them, Suryaraopet police registered a case.

“The duo and the accused worked in the YSRC earlier, and they were involved in a dispute. After the accused joined the TDP, the differences between them increased, which led to the attack on Pawan and Rajesh,” the inspector said.