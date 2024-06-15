AP pioneers cancer and mental health screening progammes at village level

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to start cancer and mental health screening centres at village-level, said Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar. He attributed the success of this programme to the wide network of Community Health Officers (CHO) in the State.

Dr Venkateswar made these remarks while addressing the CHOs and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) at a district-level meeting held at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) on Friday.

He further informed that starting August 1, the health department will start screening for oral, cervical and breast cancers at village-level, and training in this regard has been initiated at district and State level. “The health department has already begun training for around 20,000 field-level staff from Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), Medical Officers, CHOs, and urban ANMs on cancer screening. This training is conducted by District Trainers of Trainees,” he informed.

A plan of action for cancer screening training at medical colleges and Directorate of Secondary Health Hospitals has been developed. Venkateswar mentioned that nodal officers have been appointed in all districts to monitor the district-level Training of Trainers (ToT).