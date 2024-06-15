Fishermen ready to venture into sea after ban in Andhra

ONGOLE : The fishermen community in undivided Prakasam is bustling with activity as they prepare for the end of the 61-day annual fishing ban on Friday. The ban, intended to conserve marine species, concludes at midnight.

The State Fisheries authorities issued ban orders on marine fishing effective from April 15 to June 14, for all registered mechanised, motorised and other fishing vessels along the coastline of the State. Around 12,000 fishermen in the combined Prakasam district are gearing up to venture into the sea starting from Saturday.

There are about 555 fishermen villages in all nine coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Of the 974-km long coastline, the combined Prakasam district shares 108-km long coastline where around 20,000 families are depending on fishing. The coastline in the district covers Naguluppalapadu, Ongole, Kothapatnam, Tangutur, and Singarayakonda mandals.

Around 5,897 identified fishermen are living in these five coastal mandals. A total of 944 motorised and 309 non-motorised boats are being used in the district for fishing.