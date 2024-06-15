Palla Srinivasa Rai likely to be new TDP State president

VIJAYAWADA : With the induction of TDP State president K Atchannaidu into the Cabinet, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be considering Palla Srinivasa Rai, who was elected as an MLA from Gajuwaka constituency with a record majority of over 95,000 voters, for the post.

Palla who hails from the Yadava community, has played a key role in the agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Post State bifurcation, Naidu became the national president of TDP, and appointed presidents for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State units.

Senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao was appointed as the TDP State president in 2015. He was succeeded by Atchannaidu in 2020. Both the leaders hail from North Coastal Andhra. Now, Atchannaidu was taken into the State Cabinet. “Hence, Palla who hails from Uttarandhra, is being considered for the State TDP chief post,” sources said.