SRM-AP Univ initiative bridges workforce gap

VIJAYAWADA : Aiming to address the growing demand for human resources in Japan, SRM-AP has uniquely curated ‘Destination Japan’ programme for its highly skilled engineering and non-engineering students.

As part of this programme, students are trained in the Japanese language, traditions, and work culture from the first year onwards, which helps them easily assimilate into the country’s workforce.

Under this initiative, direct campus recruitment has begun with the visit of recruitment teams from two reputed Japanese companies, Forum Engineering Inc. and CRESCO Ltd., to hire proficient engineering graduates.

In an interaction with the recruitment teams from Japan, Satoshi Iwami, managing executing officer of CRESCO and Mitsutaka Sekino, operating officer at Forum Engineering and director of Cognavi India commended the collaboration offered by SRM-AP.

The university vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said the remarkable venture by the two parties would enrich the student’s academic experience, moulding them into global citizens with exceptional industry acumen.