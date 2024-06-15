Vijayawada park to get walking track, gym

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar along with corporator Devineni Aparna inspected Akkineni Purnachandra Rao park located at 10th Division of Maruti Cooperative Employees Colony on Friday.

He instructed the officials to develop a walking track, to install open gym equipment to promote public health, to add play items for children, and cultivate healthy greenery in the park. The VMC chief also directed the officials to take necessary actions for handing over the meditation hall to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation which is located behind the park.

Additionally, he instructed the officials to enhance the park beside the Pantakaluva Road with play items and beautiful paintings.

The civic body chief also instructed the engineering staff to lay a BT road in the HT line near Pantakaluva road.

Residents Welfare Association members Chandrasekhar Rao, Lakshminarayana, Nageswara Rao, Tilak, and others were present.