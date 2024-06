VIJAYAWADA: A major reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers is on the cards as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have held deliberations with the Chief Secretary and DGP for overhauling various departments.

Sources said Naidu is likely to show the door to officials who were known to have worked in favour of YSRC leaders. He is keen on appointing upright and efficient officials to head key departments, they added.

As the exercise of allocating portfolios to Cabinet ministers has concluded, sources said Naidu has now shifted his focus on selecting efficient officers to head various departments.

In fact, the transfer of officials who worked in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during the previous government was already affected and senior IAS Muddada Ravichandra was posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

On Friday, a day after the Chief Minister announced that the cleansing of administration in the State will begin from Tirumala, the government transferred Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy and replaced him with Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao.