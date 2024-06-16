New IT policy will be unveiled soon: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh has said an investor-friendly IT policy will soon be unveiled in the State.

Holding a meeting with senior officials of the department on Saturday, Lokesh asked them what kind of incentives can be extended to the IT and electronics companies to invite them to set up their units in the State, and the arrears of this kind, if any, to be paid to the existing units.

He also directed the officials to formulate plans to transform Visakhapatnam into an Information Technology hub, and develop Tirupati as an electronics hub, besides inviting IT majors to the State.

Secretary (IT and Electronics) Kona Sasidhar, Special Secretary B Sundar, Managing Director of AP Technological Services M Ramana Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of AP Innovation Society T Anil Kumar and Director of RTGS Cherukuvada Sriram were present.