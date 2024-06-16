YSRC man writes to CJI against TDP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC supporter Paleti Rajkumar of Pedavadlapudi village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district wrote a 5-page letter to the Chief Justice of India, National Human Rights Commission, and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday, complaining that TDP activists assaulted and intimidated him to make a forced confession that he said wrong things about TDP general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh earlier, besides tendering an apology. He submitted that ever since the TDP came to power, he and his family have been living in fear, and sought the intervention of CJI and NHRC, and directions to the law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and ensure justice to him.

Besides furnishing all the details, he attached a video clip of what occurred and how he was forced to tender an apology.