YSRC MLC slams TDP for comments on Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLC Lella Appi Reddy lambasted TDP leaders for their derogatory comments on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a press release on Saturday, Appi Reddy said the people had given a mandate to the TDP-led NDA to provide good governance, but the attitude and behaviour of the ruling party leaders were degrading day-by-day even before the new government has started functioning in a full-fledged manner.

“The TDP has made it a habit of character assassinating our leader Jagan. Shamelessly, its leaders are making baseless allegations against the former Chief Minister,” he said, while reacting to the comments of TDP general secretary Kodela Siva Ram on the YSRC chief.

The TDP leader in a press release questioned why should not a case be registered against Jagan like the YSRC government did pertaining to the use of Assembly furniture against former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. Based on a complaint by former YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, a case was registered against Kodela under Sec 409 of IPC. “Jagan, now a former Chief Minister, should also be held accountable for `18 crore spent on repairs and renovation of his Tadepalli Palace and Lotus Pond. He has not even offered to give back the furniture taken for the CMO,” Siva Ram said.