Amaravati first phase to be completed in 30 months

VIJAYAWADA : Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has said the construction of Amaravati Capital City will be taken up as per the master plan designed earlier.

After assuming office in his chambers at the State Secretariat on Sunday, Narayana said a plan has been prepared to take up the development of Amaravati in three phases at a total cost of Rs 1 lakh crore.

While funds to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore are required for the first phase, around Rs 9,000 crore payments have been made for the construction works so far, he said.

“Going by my previous experience, I am expecting that the first phase of Amaravati, including Assembly and Secretariat buildings, quarters of ministers, MLAs, MLCs, officials and other staff and other necessary infrastructure will be completed within two-and-a-half-years. However, the exact schedule for the completion of different works will be informed within a fortnight after holding review meetings with officials,” Narayana said.

Mentioning that 90% of works of residential buildings of ministers, secretaries, officials and employees were completed, he said steps will be taken soon to provide road connectivity to the buildings, besides development of other basic infrastructure.

In the latter phases, works related to the metro railway project, connecting Amaravati with the airport and others will be taken up. Asserting that a finest design was evolved to develop Amaravati as one of the five best capital cities in the World, the MAUD Minister said every development activity to be taken up in the capital will help promote economic growth of all the districts.

Bitter experience for Sri Lakshmi

When Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y Sri Lakshmi went to Narayana and urged him to sign a file after he took charge, the Municipal Administration Minister rejected her plea stating that it was not the time.

The senior IAS officer also reportedly got bitter experience when she met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the latter did not accept bouquet from her.