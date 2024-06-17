Andhra Pradesh: UPSC Prelims 2024 held smoothly in four cities

VIJAYAWADA: The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 in four cities, including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur, conducted smoothly on Sunday.

The examinations were conducted across 96 centers in the four cities, 25 in Vijayawada, 26 in Visakhapatnam, 11 in Tirupati, and seven in Anantapur. Candidates appeared in two sessions: from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Out of the total 29,160 registered candidates, 14,336 (49.16%) attended the afternoon session, while 14,241 (48.83%) appeared in the afternoon session.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inspected SRR & CVR Government Degree College and Bishop Azariah School centers in Vijayawada.

Visakhapatnam Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna inspected the centres in Krishna College and Gayatri College.

Stringent security measures were implemented during the transportation of question papers from the strong room to the exam centres under the close monitoring of the district collectors.

All essential amenities were provided to ensure a conducive environment for the candidates at each venue.

Adhering to UPSC guidelines, comprehensive arrangements were in place to prevent any irregularities or malpractices during the examinations.