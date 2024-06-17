Guntur: Special teams to curb illegal slaughter of animals

GUNTUR : Stern would be taken against those who fail to follow government regulations and conduct illegal sacrifices of livestock, said Guntur SP Tushar Dudi in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that special teams have been formed and will team up with GMC and animal husbandry officials to be on the look out for animal sacrifices this Bakrid.

Special checkposts have been set up across the district to prevent illegal transport of animals, he added. No provocatory posts on religious matters should be prevented. He also urged the public to cooperate with the police and inform the police about any illegal activities in their surroundings.

Other animal welfare organisations in the city too have planned to take various measures to prevent illegal animal sacrifices in the city. The police also made security arrangements at all mosques in the erstwhile Guntur district.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district Collector Shrikesh Lathkar held a meeting with Muslim community leaders. He said that as per AP Prevention and Prohibition of Slaughter Act 1977 and Transport of Animal Rules 1978, 2001 slaughter of pregnant, diseased animals is strictly prohibited and permissions from the concerned nodal officer is compulsory, he added.