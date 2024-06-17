Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Following the active monsoon, thunderstorms accompanied with rains are predicted in various parts of State on Monday and Tuesday, said Disaster Management Director Ronanki Kurmanath.

He stated in a release that on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains with scattered thunderstorms in the ASR district. Light rains with scattered thunderstorms are likely in Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Anamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

On Tuesday, ASR, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains with scattered thunderstorms.