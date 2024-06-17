Will always stand by Mangalagiri people: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh has assured the people of Mangalagiri that he will always stand by them.

Lokesh conducted Praja Darbar for the second consecutive day at his Undavalli residence on Sunday to have first hand information on the problems of people of his home constituency. People from Mangalagiri attended the programme in large numbers, and narrated their problems to Lokesh.

“As assured to the people of Mangalagiri, I have decided to be available for them every day, and conducted Praja Darbar for the second day to resolve their grievances. People have brought several issues related to education, medicare, unemployment and pension to my notice. Employees have also highlighted their issues. I promised to solve their problems at the earliest,” Lokesh said.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Velugu Teachers Association appealed to Lokesh to regularise the services of 2,193 employees, who are working on contract basis. Jagadeesh, a student, urged the HRD Minister to initiate steps to clear the fee reimbursement dues to his Nuzvid college so that he will obtain his polytechnic course certificate.

Non-teaching staff of Acharya Nagarjuna University sought extension of their retirement age to 62 years. Sheik Nazina of Mangalagiri urged the government to extend financial assistance to her 5-month-old nephew, who is suffering from a strange disease. K Kiran Babu of Tadepalli sought job for him and his sister Mounika, who completed their MBA. A differently-abled person B Srinivasa Rao of Tadepalli sought provision of livelihood. Yerramsetti Sriramulu and Bothala Maruthi Prasad of Radha Ranga Nagar of Vaddeswaram pleaded for sanction of houses.

Kolanukonda Rajeswari, an Anganwadi helper from Undavalli, informed Lokesh that the previous government did not give her promotion, and requested him to direct the officials concerned to clear her promotion file. Lokesh, who took their representations, promised to take steps to resolve their problems at the earliest.