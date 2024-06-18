Andhra Pradesh: Online quota of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams services for September released

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released the online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari Seva voluntary service for the month of September.

The electronic DIP registration for Srivari Arjitha Seva will be available from 10.00 am of June 18 till 10.00 am of June 20.

The tickets, including Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be accessible from 10.00 am of June 21, while virtual seva tickets will be available on the same day at 3.00 pm.

Additionally, Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from June 22 at 10.00 am. Darshan and accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust Donors will be given on June 22 at 11.00 am. The quota for senior citizens and physically challenged will be issued from 3.00 pm of June 22.

Moreover, the tickets for special entry darshan will be given from 10.00 of June 24. Similarly, Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from September 24, 3.00 pm.

Brahmotsavams begin at Appalayagunta temple

The annual Brahmotsavams in Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta commenced with Dwajarohanam on Monday.

The hoisting of Garuda Flag atop the temple took place in the auspicious hour of Mithuna Lagnam between 6.55 am and 7.25 am as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama.

Snapana Tirumanjanam to the utsava deities was also held between 11 am and 12 noon. DyEO Govindarajan, AEO Ramesh, Superintendent Srivani and others were present.

The Vahana Sevas during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Appalayagunta commenced with Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Monday evening.

Sri Prasanna Venkateswara as Vaikunthanatha accompanied by his two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a divine ride on the five-hood serpent King Vahanam.