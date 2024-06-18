Andhra Pradesh to experience mixed weather pattern

VIJAYAWADA: Northern parts of Andhra Pradesh had mixed weather, with heavy rains and heatwave conditions were reported in isolated places. On the other hand, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were reported in isolated parts of the State on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a similar weather pattern for Tuesday in North Coastal districts and the rest of the State with heavy rains, heatwave conditions and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

The Met Department indicated that on Wednesday, the weather would change and forecasted heavy rains in the north coastal districts and thunderstorm activity across the State. The heatwave conditions were reported in Tuni and Narasapur.

The highest daytime temperature of 40.20 C was reported in Tuni of Kakinada district, followed by 39.60 C in Narasapur of West Godavari district, 39.60 C in Kakinada and Machilipatnam of Krishna district.