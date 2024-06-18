Andhra Pradesh will prosper under leadership of Naidu, asserts R&B Minister

KURNOOL: State Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, along with his family, visited the Sri Maddileti Narasimha Swamy and Sri Yaganti Uma Maheswara temples in Nandyal district on Monday.

He visited the temples for the first time after taking charge as a minister. Maddileti temple priests and officials gave him a traditional welcome with Purnakumbham.

The minister and his family offered prayers and performed a special Pooja at the temple. He asserted that the State will prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the people of Banaganapalle will reap the fruits of welfare and development with the blessings of Maddileti Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Later, the R&B minister visited Yaganti Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple and performed a special pooja to Yaganti Basavanna.

TDP State general secretary Somisetty Venkateshwarlu, Illuri Lakshmaiah, State Telugu youth vice-president Somisetty Naveen met the minister in Banaganapalle and urged him to repair the roads plagued by potholes during YSRC government and maintain the trust people of State have placed on the NDA government.