Cops supporting Jagan should quit jobs, says Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: During the previous government, some police officers acted as henchmen for the YSRC, alleged Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday.

“Even now they seem to be operating as if YSRC blood flows through their veins,” she observed and advised those who still hold affection for Jagan to resign from their jobs and work for YSRC.

Anita paid a visit to Simhachalam temple on Monday and was welcomed grandly by the temple priests with a ceremonial Poorna Kumbham. The rituals included embracing the Kappa Stambham and special prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The Home Minister reiterated that no one would be spared if they break the law and order. “I would ensure no injustice happens to women and would fight on their behalf if necessary,” she asserted.

Anita also mentioned her commitment to ensuring that not even an inch of Simhachalam temple lands would be encroached upon. Additionally, she promised to find a solution to ‘Pancha Gramalu’ land issue.