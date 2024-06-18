Guntur girl bags gold in roller skating championship

VIJAYAWADA: Matrapu Jessy Raj from Mangalagiri of Guntur district, who represented India at the World Oceanic Roller Skating Championship, bagged the gold medal by displaying excellent sportsmanship.

Jessy trained hard for three years and gave a world-class performance in inline skating, earning praise from her opponents and sports fans. The Roller Skating Federation of India (India Skate) selected Jessy and sent her to the competition, she became the number one skater in the country at the age of 13.

The tournament began on June 13 at the TSB Stadium in New Zealand. It was organised under the name of the Pacific Cup Artistic Open Invitational Competition, with players from Australia, Brazil, China, Ireland, Japan and New Zealand participating.

Jessy scored the highest, achieving 31.98 points in two rounds, securing first place in the world and winning the medal. AP Roller Skating Association secretary Thomas and others congratulated her for elevating national medal standing on the world sports stage. Jessy, who is studying Class IX at NSM School, Vijayawada, has been training since 2021.