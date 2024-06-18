Jagan to hold meet with YSRC leaders on June 22

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a key meeting with the party leaders, who contested as MLAs and MPs in the recent elections, on June 22.

The former chief minister has been conducting a series of meetings with party senior leaders, MLCs and MPs since the debacle of his party in the recent elections. The party won just 11 MLA and four MP seats in the general polls.

Sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy would get feedback from the candidates over the electoral defeat and the reasons for their poor performance.

Though not many have come open, there was a raging discontent among the candidates against the party leadership for ignoring the party rank and file. Only a few MLAs have expressed their feelings with the second rung leaders.

Sources said while some felt that the AP Land Titling Act and the propaganda against it by the NDA had its impact on the electorate, some others opined that Jagan distancing from the MLAs and depending on a few leaders also led to the defeat of the party.

Jagan would also discuss the ongoing attacks on the party leaders and cadre by the TDP supporters across the State and how to effectively counter them.

“Jagan wants to instil confidence among the YSRC leaders and take forward the party for a long drawn battle. Jagan is of the view that people of the State still have faith in the party and it will bounce back. He would be asking the leader to gear up to take on the ruling alliance,’’ sources said.