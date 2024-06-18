Online part-time job scam cases increase in Bapatla

GUNTUR: Despite of conducting numerous awareness programmes, unemployed students, housewives and individuals with insufficient pay looking for online part-time jobs are falling victims to cybercrimes, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.
According to the official data of Bapatla police department, a total of 126 cybercrimes, including 47 in 2022, 51 in 2023 and 28 crimes till May in 2024 of which majority are online cheating cases, cyberstalking, and ATM fraud cases have been reported in the district.
The cyber fraudsters often publish their information on various websites and use their smartphones for digital transactions, making them targets for cybercriminals who steal this information to commit fraud.
In a recent incident, a software employee responded to a part-time job offer received through a WhatsApp message. The cybercriminals sent him a uniform resource locator (URL), instructing him to click on it and add an item to his online shopping basket, deposit Rs 150, and send a screenshot. The victim complied and was subsequently added to a Telegram group where he was given various tasks.
Initially, the cybercriminals deposited modest amounts of money into his bank account, gaining his trust. Eventually, they withdrew Rs 10 lakh from his account. Several similar cases have been reported in the district over the past few months.
In response to these incidents, Bapatla police are educating the public about the risks associated with online part-time job scams. SP Vakul Jindal advised people to be more cautious and to thoroughly research the legitimacy of companies by checking reviews and feedback from other employees or job seekers.
He stressed the importance of not sharing personal details, such as bank account numbers, Aadhar cards, and mobile numbers, unless certain about the company’s legitimacy.
The SP urged people to file complaints with the local police immediately if they fall victim to such scams or report the incidents online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.
The online helpline number 1930 is also available for reporting such incidents without delay.