Online part-time job scam cases increase in Bapatla

GUNTUR: Despite of conducting numerous awareness programmes, unemployed students, housewives and individuals with insufficient pay looking for online part-time jobs are falling victims to cybercrimes, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

According to the official data of Bapatla police department, a total of 126 cybercrimes, including 47 in 2022, 51 in 2023 and 28 crimes till May in 2024 of which majority are online cheating cases, cyberstalking, and ATM fraud cases have been reported in the district.

The cyber fraudsters often publish their information on various websites and use their smartphones for digital transactions, making them targets for cybercriminals who steal this information to commit fraud.

In a recent incident, a software employee responded to a part-time job offer received through a WhatsApp message. The cybercriminals sent him a uniform resource locator (URL), instructing him to click on it and add an item to his online shopping basket, deposit Rs 150, and send a screenshot. The victim complied and was subsequently added to a Telegram group where he was given various tasks.