NELLORE: A tiger reportedly sustained severe injuries to its leg after it was struck by a speeding car on the Nellore-Mumbai national highway near Kadirinaidupalle village in Marripadu mandal, Nellore district on Monday. The incident occurred when the tiger attempted to cross the highway in the Kadirinaidupalle forest area.

The impact was so forceful that the car driver, identified as Srinivasulu, dragged the wild animal for almost half a kilometre before managing to halt the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the tiger suffered noticeable injuries to its leg, yet it swiftly retreated back into the forest after the accident. While the front of the car was significantly damaged in the collision, all the five occupants, natives of Badvel, were unhurt. Upon receiving reports, forest officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

They launched an extensive operation in the surrounding forest areas to locate the animal and assess its condition following the collision.

Residents of villages near Marripadu mandal expressed concern over the incident, as tiger sightings are uncommon in the region.