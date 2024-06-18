Visakhapatnam Port Authority moves up 102 places, secures 19th rank in CPPI

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a remarkable achievement, Visakhapatnam Port Authority secured 19th rank in the Container Port Performance Index-2023, which is developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

VPA moved up 102 places as it had ranked 122 in CPPI-2022, reflecting the concerted efforts of VPA’s management and staff to enhance operational efficiency, invest in advanced technologies, and implement best practices in port management.

These strategic initiatives have not only improved the port’s performance metrics, but have also strengthened its competitive position in the global maritime industry.

The improved rankings also highlight VPA’s pivotal role in facilitating trade and economic growth.