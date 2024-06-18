Will curb ganja menace across Andhra Pradesh in 100 days, asserts Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh asserted that steps will be taken to curb the ganja menace across the State within 100 days.

Speaking to the mediaperons after offering prayers at the Anjuman-E-Himayatul Eidgah at Mangalagiri on the occasion of Bakrid on Monday, Lokesh said that he had already discussed with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and higher officials of the police department to curb the sale of ganja.

Reacting on the charges of YSRC that the TDP was attacking the followers of the opposition party, Lokesh said that three of the TDP activists were murdered by the YSRC cadres. However, as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, we are maintaining restraint, he maintained.

When asked about the construction of buildings at Rushikonda by the previous government, the minister said that there are several facts yet to come out.

On the other hand, the Praja Darbar being organised by Lokesh is getting huge response from the people of Mangalagiri. People from various parts of the constituency congregated at the residence of Lokesh to submit memoranda to him seeking assistance and hundreds of people gathered there early in the morning on Monday.