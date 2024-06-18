Will curb ganja menace across Andhra Pradesh in 100 days, asserts Lokesh
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh asserted that steps will be taken to curb the ganja menace across the State within 100 days.
Speaking to the mediaperons after offering prayers at the Anjuman-E-Himayatul Eidgah at Mangalagiri on the occasion of Bakrid on Monday, Lokesh said that he had already discussed with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and higher officials of the police department to curb the sale of ganja.
Reacting on the charges of YSRC that the TDP was attacking the followers of the opposition party, Lokesh said that three of the TDP activists were murdered by the YSRC cadres. However, as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, we are maintaining restraint, he maintained.
When asked about the construction of buildings at Rushikonda by the previous government, the minister said that there are several facts yet to come out.
On the other hand, the Praja Darbar being organised by Lokesh is getting huge response from the people of Mangalagiri. People from various parts of the constituency congregated at the residence of Lokesh to submit memoranda to him seeking assistance and hundreds of people gathered there early in the morning on Monday.
Anganwadis, teachers and others brought the problems that they are facing to the notice of Lokesh and made an appeal to him to resolve their issues. While Anganwadis wanted their salaries to be revised, the teachers sought transfers to the places of their choice and the jobless made an appeal to Lokesh to initiate steps to provide employment to them. Also, several others sought financial assistance to meet their medical expenses and the educational expenses of their children.
Lokesh received appeals on a large scale seeking justice as the YSRC leaders, taking advantage of power in the previous government, had forcibly occupied their lands. Lokesh, who patiently heard the problems of everyone, promised to take proper remedial measures at the earliest possible.
Lokesh also said that suggestions are coming from the people to conduct Praja Darbar in all the constituencies of the State and the issue is under consideration.
‘Increase wages of mid-day meal workers’
AITUC State Secretary M Ramesh Babu submitted a petition to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during the Praja Durbar held in Undavalli on Monday. The petition addressed various issues being faced by workers in the education department. Key demands included increasing wages for mid-day meal workers, raising student mess charges, ending mid-term dismissals, issuing government identity cards, regularising staff in model school hostels and providing job security for part-time employees